Patriots place Marcus Cannon on injured reserve, activate two skill players

Patriots make several notable roster moves before game vs. Colts

The New England Patriots' depth on the offensive line will be tested for at least the next four weeks.

The Patriots placed veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on injured reserve Saturday, one day after ruling Cannon out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.

New England signed running back J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from its practice squad in a corresponding move and also elevated wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and offensive lineman Kody Russey from the practice squad.

These moves highlight the Patriots' need for depth at offensive line, running back and even wide receiver entering Week 9. Cannon has started the last four games at right tackle due to the struggles of 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, so if Wynn isn't effective Sunday against the Colts, the Patriots will have to turn to reserve tackle Yodny Cajuste or Russey, who has yet to play in an NFL game.

At running back, both Damien Harris (illness) and Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) are listed as questionable vs. Indy, so Taylor could provide depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson if either can't go.

The Patriots also have ruled out DeVante Parker due to a knee injury, which could give the opportunity to Bowden to be on the game-day roster for the first time as a Patriot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, with the Patriots listed as 5.5-point favorites.