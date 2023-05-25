Patriots place LB Raekwon McMillan on IR with partially torn Achilles

The New England Patriots defense took a hit on Thursday with news that linebacker Raekwon McMillan was being placed on injured reserve with a partially torn Achilles.

Per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the injury occurred during practice.

It’s a disappointing situation for McMillan, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in practice as well. He was just getting his legs back under him in 2022, and now, he’ll be back to the endless grind of resting a rehabbing a serious injury.

Even for a partial tear, ACL injuries are difficult to deal with for any athlete. So the 27-year-old defender has a tough road ahead to get back on the field. As for the Patriots, they’ll be missing a reliable player that contributed both on defense and special teams.

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan suffered a partially torn Achilles in practice, which led to his placement on IR, according to a source. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 25, 2023

McMillan is no stranger to adversity, and his ability to overcome another setback shouldn’t be undersold. If he did it before, he can certainly do it again.

