Patriots place DT on injured reserve, release DB from practice squad

Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets wasn’t all good news for the New England Patriots.

They announced they were putting veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve on Tuesday. Cornerback William Hooper was also released from the practice squad.

Ekuale is feared to have suffered a torn biceps following an injury from the Patriots’ Week 3 meeting with the Jets. It’s a tough loss for the Patriots considering how reliable Ekuale was for the team on the defensive front. He was a constant disruptive presence and a legitimate threat as a pass-rusher.

Meanwhile, Hooper was signed by the Patriots after rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden went down with an injury. That time was obviously short-lived with his release on Tuesday.

Ekuale’s exit opens up a free spot on the main roster. So another move should be expected, whether it’s a new free agent signing or practice squad elevation, for New England at some point.

