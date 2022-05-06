Patriots perfectly time Marvel movie tweet after drafting Cole Strange

The New England Patriots will be able to have some fun with first-round draft pick Cole Strange’s name.

The team can use wordplay to be creative with their posts and fans can utilize his name also — the way they did by saying it was a strange decision to select him so early in the draft. New England used its first opportunity to have some fun with his name on the release date of the Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s a highly-anticipated movie in the Marvel Universe and Strange is a highly-anticipated player due to his placement in the draft, making for a perfect tweet.

Strange is a gritty player that should be a starter for the Patriots for a long time to come.

