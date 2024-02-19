Patriots OL James Ferentz retires

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

"After taking the time to collect my thoughts and speaking with my wife, Skylar, I've decided to retire from playing football," Ferentz wrote.

He did not indicate whether coaching is next for him. His father, Kirk, has been the head coach at the University of Iowa since 1999 and his brother, Brian, has been an assistant coach at Iowa since 2012 after four seasons coaching for the Patriots.

James Ferentz, 34, played only one game in 2023 as he spent time on both the active roster and the practice squad. The Patriots, though, valued his knowledge in the offensive line room and on the sideline on game day.

He played eight seasons, winning two Super Bowl rings.

Ferentz spent time with the Texans and Broncos before landing in New England in 2018. The interior offensive lineman appeared in 61 games with 10 starts in his NFL career.