Will the Patriots-Jets Week 2 game be on TV in your area?

The New England Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium is understandably limited to a small portion of the United States this Sunday.

New England’s game will appear on TVs in a relatively small portion of the country. The Patriots and Jets, both starring rookie quarterbacks, lost their season-opening matchups. While New England has playoff aspirations, even after losing in Week 1 to the Miami Dolphins, New York is a long shot to make the postseason. That’s likely when the game has a limited reach.

That said, in most of New York and New England (and some of Florida), the game will be on TV. Here’s a look at the map to show whether your cable subscription will have the game on.

Image from 506 Sports

The Patriots kickoff against the Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS. Kevin Harlan will take on play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter.

