Patriots get first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 2022 season

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon terrorized the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff enough in Week 5 to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He’s the first defensive player for the Patriots to earn the award in the 2022 season.

There’s hope that more will follow in a year where the defense has carried most of the load for the team. Judon is one of the top playmakers and a leader on a unit that’s clearly one of the best in the league. He contributed two sacks, one tackle for a loss and four quarterback hits in the team’s recent victory.

Week 5 Players of the Week AFC

Offense: QB Josh Allen, BUF

Defense: LB Matthew Judon, NE

ST: K Chase McLaughlin, IND



NFC

Offense: TE Taysom Hill, NO

Defense: LB Micah Parsons, DAL

ST: K Cameron Dicker, PHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

We aren’t even at the halfway point, and Judon already has six sacks in comparison to the 12.5 sacks he had in the entire 2021 season. The Pro Bowl linebacker could be well on his way towards a career-year with a Patriots team that’s one win away from getting back to .500 win percentage.

We’ll see if Judon and the wrecking crew can keep the demolition job going in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

List

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire