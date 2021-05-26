Patrick Reed might be a villain on the PGA Tour, but with family ‘you’re their hero’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Schmitt
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The chirping comes at Patrick Reed in waves. On social media. From PGA Tour galleries. From media outlets.

To be fair, much of it is merited. Reed has found himself in the throes of controversy on multiple occasions in recent years, from issues at the University of Georgia to highly-publicized incidents at the 2019 Hero World Challenge and even while on his way to victory at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open.

But when the nine-time PGA Tour winner gets back home with wife Justine and kiddos Windsor-Wells and Barrett, he insists he checks his dastardly persona at the door.

“The other side of Team Reed where we have Justine as the wife and the two little ones, puts perspective on just life in general. I’m fortunate enough to play a sport for a living and to travel the world, see the world but then at the same time, at the end of the day, I go out and play golf and always you can control is what you do on the golf course,” he said in advance of this week’s Charles Schwab Classic in Fort Worth.

“If you go home, it doesn’t matter if I shoot 63 or 73 or 83. When you walk in the door. … you’re their hero. Daddy’s home. They don’t care what happened on the golf course, they are just happy to have me back.”

Reed is nothing if not resilient. His best PGA Tour showings often follow his roughest outings. For example, during the current season, he’s missed three cuts and followed them with these finishes:

• Win at Farmers Insurance Open
• Top 25 finish at The Players Championship
• T-6 at Wells Fargo Championship

He insists his support system helps to keep him level-headed.

Patrick Reed reacts after a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Photo by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

“When you have that, that’s amazing because you’re able to kind of ride the highs but you’re able to keep those in check where they don’t get too high because if you get too amped, it’s very easy to get out of pattern,” he said. “But at the same time, when things are not going your way, they are there to pick you up and kind of put a perspective on life that even though today was a bad day, you still have two little ones and a family to go back to that really aren’t focusing as much on golf and happy to see you.”

And while he has proven through his career that past performance is often an indicator of future success, Reed’s progression at Colonial Country Club suggests he’s ripe for a run at the title.

In his previous starts here Reed has finished 46th, 33rd, 15th and then seventh last year, when he used a third-round 63 to get near the top of the leaderboard.

“That’s the biggest thing out here: Everyone can hit the ball really well and everyone can make putts, but it’s who can mentally hang in there week-in, week-out and who can flip that switch and focus really hard when they are playing and also who can shut it down right afterwards so they can be ready to play each and every week,” Reed said. “I feel like that’s something we’ve been able to do really well and really dialing in the amount of work and the workload that we take on each week so we are fresh come tournament time.

“I’m a grinder. I love to work. I love to be out there grinding and if anything, if I err at all, I’m going to err on the overworking so come tournament time, you’re not fully fresh where you should be.”

List

Check the yardage book: Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club

Recommended Stories

  • Dick's Sporting Goods gets serious about golf boom

    Dick's Sporting Goods looks to take its golf business to the next level amid the boom in the sport.

  • Alessandra Ambrosio Works Up a Sweat in a Silver Sports Bra, Athletic Shorts & Buzzy Sneakers

    The model found an easy way to streamline her gym attire.

  • Here's how Guy Fieri's enormous new TV contract would stack up in the NFL

    The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.

  • Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

    Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media. The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka's physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.

  • Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers and Knicks issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook.

  • Here's How to Use Your Investments to Support Women

    Impact investing is taking off like never before, making it possible to invest your money in supporting women and woman-led companies—and even make a profit while doing so.

  • After experimenting with rangefinders at the PGA, what do pros think of its future?

    After using rangefinders at the PGA Championship, players weighed in on how they view its future in the game.

  • PGA Championship not enough to nail down Ryder Cup berth: Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson says his historic PGA Championship triumph isn't enough to earn a Ryder Cup berth, and he'll need to do more to warrant selection for the US team to take on Europe in September.

  • Sculpt Your Legs And Lift Your Butt With This 15-Minute Workout

    These hamstring exercises are the key to both, btw.

  • COVID immunity could last years, studies find

    Immunity to coronaviruses lasts at least a year and could possibly last a lifetime, two new studies have found.Why it matters: This could offer some peace of mind for lingering concerns about how long protection against COVID-19 will last, the New York Times reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The studies indicate those who've recovered from COVID-19 and got vaccinated won't need boosters, per the Times.Meanwhile, those who weren't infected but were vaccinated will likely need boosters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Who is the best heel in collegiate sports?

    Following the Bryson DeChambeau vs Brooks Koepka battle over the weekend, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde ask which character around college football and basketball plays the best heel? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Charles Schwab Challenge tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

    From tee times to TV info, here's everything you need to know for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • ‘We all kick the same ball’: Rashford thanks fans for support after racist abuse

    The United forward said he had received a torrent of racist abuse following the team’s European defeat

  • Motor racing-Bottas's wheel is finally freed

    Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement. The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning. "The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

  • Tom Brady is already talking trash to Aaron Rodgers about 'The Match,' and he's really good at it

    Go home, everyone. Tom Brady won the internet today.

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada's top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country's last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada - including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.