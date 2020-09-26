Patrick Mahomes bragged, then his mood sagged considerably Saturday

Barry Werner

Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes has a date with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens Monday.

The doesn’t mean the Super Bowl MVP was totally locked in on the Chiefs’ third game of the season/

He was busy on Twitter Saturday, watching the performance of his Texas Tech Red Raiders as they were tackling Texas.



The Red Raiders were up 56-41 before the Longhorns scored to make it 56-58 with two minutes left.

Mahomes’ tune changed.


There was more drama for the former Texas Tech star as the Longhorns closed within 56-54 on a TD pass with 40 seconds left. And a 2-point conversion saw the game tied at 56.


And the mood worsened when Texas Tech called a timeout facing a fourth down with nine seconds left.



And, then, Texas scored in overtime to go up 63-56, and that was the final score when Texas Tech was picked off on fourth-and-long on its OT opportunity.

For those counting from 3:13 left plus overtime Mahomes’ Red Raiders were outscored 22-0.

Mahomes played for the Red Raiders from 2014-16 and threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.