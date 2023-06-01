Patrick Kane undergoes hip surgery, Rangers free agent hopes to play 'for a long time'

New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) warms up before the first period against the New Jersey Devils in Game 6. / Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent forward Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday, according to his agent Pat Brisson.

The procedure has an expected recovery timeline of four-to-six months for the former Rangers forward, who is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Brisson told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the 34-year-old "wants to play for a long time" and the doctors are optimistic he will be able to do so.

The surgery could complicate the decision-making process for the Rangers – who are still looking to hire a head coach after firing Gerard Gallant – regarding whether to re-sign Kane, who made it known he wanted to work a trade to New York during the season.

After spending 15 years with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane joined the Blueshirts in a late-February deal before the trade deadline that had the Rangers part with three draft picks and defenseman Andy Welinski.



However, the trade wasn't the smashing success the Rangers hoped.

Kane tallied 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 regular season games and finished with a plus-minus of one amid murmurs of a lingering hip issue.

In the playoffs against the Devils, the three-time Stanley Cup winner had one goal and five assists in the seven-game opening-round series loss. Kane finished with an even plus-minus while averaging 17:22 minutes of ice time.

If the Rangers ultimately decide to pursue Kane, it is likely the market will shrink with the news of the hip procedure, and the possibility of a long-term deal decreases.