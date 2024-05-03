Patrick Beverly throws basketball, hits woman in face as Bucks eliminated

Former Arkansas basketball player and NBA veteran Patrick Beverly has long been considered one of the most antagonistic players of his generation. What he did Thursday was unexpected and unacceptable.

The Bucks guard, with his team trailing by 20 points in the final minutes of a game in which they would ultimately be eliminated, threw a basketball at a fan behind the Milwaukee bench. He appeared to be throwing at a male Pacers fan, but the ball, instead, hit a female fan in the face.

The ball came back to Beverly who then threw it again toward the man. The fan deflected it and the two continued a verbal exchange for next several seconds.

Beverly, now in his 12th NBA season, defended his actions after the game, saying the fan had been heckling the Bucks’ bench the entire night. He followed up Friday morning with a prayer emoji, claming he had to, and would be “better.”

As of Friday morning, the NBA was investigating.

Beverly played two seasons at Arkansas in 2006-07 and 2007-08 before leaving to play basketball overseason. He later said he left because of he cheated in class and that the cheating was not limited to himself on the basketball team.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

But I have to be better. And I will 🙏🏾❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

