Patrick Beverley Investigated By Indianapolis Police After Chucking Basketball At Pacers Fan

Patrick Beverley is being investigated by Indianapolis police after the NBA star threw a ball at a fan during the Milwauke Bucks’ Game 6 matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

According to The Athletic, detectives have confirmed that they are currently reviewing footage of the incident, which took place on Tuesday( May 7), with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter.

“They are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved,” reporter Shams Charania wrote in an X post the following day.

In the waning moments of the Buck’s series-ending loss to Indiana, Beverley, who was acquired by the Bucks in a mid-season trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, was seen forcefully chucking a basketball thrown by a Pacers fan back in their direction.

Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the second half of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After Beverley’s encounter with the fan went viral, the former University of Arkansas star attempted to defend his actions on social media. He argued that the fan had become unruly and that members of the Bucks organization had attempted to diffuse the situation prior to the incident. “Not Fair at all,” he wrote on X while responding to footage of act. “Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

However, Beverley would later apologize for tossing the ball back at the fan, seemingly taking full responsibility for the mishap. “Unfortunate situation that should’ve never happened,” Beverley said in a video published Tuesday. “What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better. That should have never happened, regardless of what was said, simple as that.”

No charges have yet to be filed against Beverley in relation to the incident.

Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three point shot during a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

