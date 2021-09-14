Pat’s POV: The Central Michigan game is a ‘must-win’ scenario

It is hard to say a game is a must-win in week three of the season, but here we are.

The LSU Tigers come into week three sporting a 1-1 record. They opened with a loss to the UCLA Bruins on the road and evened their record with a win over McNeese at home. Now a familiar foe in Jim McElwain brings his Central Michigan Chippewas into Death Valley on Saturday night. Safe to say this is a very important game for the Bayou Bengals but is it a must-win?

Looking ahead on the schedule, it truly feels like this is a must-win scenario for the LSU Tigers. Over the next five games beyond CMU, they get into the thick of SEC play.

LSU’s Next Five SEC Games:

Sept. 25: at Mississippi State

Oct. 2: vs No. 20 Auburn

Oct. 9: at Kentucky

Oct. 16: vs No. 9 Florida

Oct. 23: at No. 16 Ole Miss

LSU has to tackle a run of three ranked teams, two of which take place in Death Valley. Then on the road following the Florida game in Oxford against Ole Miss. This doesn’t even take into account going on the road to take on No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa after the bye week.

Based on the Football Power Indexes win probability, LSU isn't favored in any of their SEC games this season. The Tigers have to find a way to steal a couple of games if they expect to go bowling in the offseason. Given the amount of talent on this team, this comes as a surprise to see Ed Orgeron's team being counted out against teams they should beat.

Even if they go 2-2 in the first four games, that battle with Auburn is going to be an interesting one. We aren’t quite sure how good they are, the Tigers demolished two teams they are talent deficient when it comes to playing against SEC teams. They will get tested this week when they travel to Penn State on Saturday. Last year LSU fell 48-11 in the most lopsided loss in the series history for LSU.

Fair or not, Saturday’s game against Central Michigan is a must-win. Should the Tigers not defend their home turf, Ed Orgeron’s seat will be hot as lava going into SEC play.