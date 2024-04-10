Paris 2024: Great Britain women's handball team given Olympic qualifying chance

Great Britain failed to progress from the group stage at the 2012 London Olympics [Getty Images]

Great Britain women's handball team have been given a last-minute chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after Cameroon had to withdraw from a qualification tournament.

Cameroon's team could not get visas to travel to Debrecen, Hungary, where the tournament is taking place.

GB have been chosen as a wildcard to replace Cameroon by the International Handball Federation.

They must finish in the top two, out of four teams, to qualify for the Games.

The team will take on Hungary, Japan and Sweden from 11-14 April.

GB have only played at one previous Olympic Games, after they were awarded a host place for London 2012, but finished bottom of their group.