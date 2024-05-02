Panthers part ways with director of pro personnel, asst. director of pro personnel

In the aftermath of the 2024 draft, the Panthers have made some changes to their scouting department.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Carolina has parted ways with director of pro personnel Rob Hanrahan and assistant director of pro personnel Tyler Ramsey.

Hanrahan had been with Carolina since 2017, joining the team as a pro scout.

Ramsey joined the club in 2021 as a national scout, moving to assistant director of pro personnel in 2022.

The Panthers promoted Dan Morgan to General Manager earlier this offseason, putting him in a position now to make more changes to the club’s personnel department.