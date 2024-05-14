Panthers full schedule to be released on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The wait is just about over.

We know the teams the Panthers will play against for the upcoming season and on Wednesday we’ll know when exactly Carolina will be facing each team on the slate for the upcoming season when the NFL formally announces the league’s full schedule.

If history repeats itself, we can expect a rather unique schedule release from the team itself.

The opponents on the schedule for the Panthers this fall include your divisional opponents in the NFC South. Carolina will face the entire NFC East with home games against the Cowboys and Giants and road games against the Commanders and Eagles.

The Panthers will also face the entire AFC West meaning Carolina will play the defending champions from Kansas City.

In addition to that Carolina will host the Cardinals and Bengals and make a return trip to Chicago.

One of those nine home games will be played in Germany and which exact game that will be has not yet been announced

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.