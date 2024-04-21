Panthers’ Bobrovsky, Lightning’s Vasilevskiy shine in tight Game 1

SUNRISE — The Panthers were the NHL’s top defensive team this season, and a big reason why was the play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky and the Lightning go way back. He was in net for the Blue Jackets when they upset Tampa Bay in the first round following its 2018-19 Presidents’ Trophy-winning season. But since joining the Panthers, Bobrovsky was 0-6-0 in six playoff starts against the Lightning (he had one overtime win in relief) before Sunday.

But this season, Bobrovsky has been one of the league’s top netminders, carrying over the success he saw last postseason. He likely will be a Vezina Trophy finalist, and the Panthers have played stoutly in front of him.

The matchup between Bobrovsky and the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy was expected to be a difference-maker going into the teams’ first-round series, and in the Panthers’ 3-2 win in Game 1 it lived up to its billing.

Scoring chances weren’t plentiful, especially considering the firepower both teams have. Still, both goaltenders had to make important saves throughout the game despite lulls in action.

“I think the two guys that had the real challenge (Sunday) were in the net,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Because there were stretches of grind. And every one of those shooters is dangerous.”

Vasilevskiy, who stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced, didn’t necessarily lose the matchup. Each goaltender allowed just one even-strength goal. And Vasilevskiy withstood heavy pressure over the first 16 minutes, which were played primarily in Tampa Bay’s end.

Vasilevskiy would have liked to have had the game’s first goal back, a shot deflected by Sam Reinhart (nine goals in 21 regular-season games against Vasilevskiy) that went off Vasilevskiy’s glove and into the net.

But he didn’t allow another 5-on-5 goal the rest of the game. Carter Verhaeghe scored on a power play early in the third period on a deft cross-ice pass from Aleksander Barkov to the back post. Matthew Tkachuk later scored into an empty net.

Vasilevskiy kept it a one-goal game with 7:26 left in the first with three saves after losing his stick, stopping Tkachuk twice from in close with his pad, then swallowing a Verhaeghe shot from the slot.

“He made some really good saves, a pad save to keep it from going 2-0, and then — it’s just as more of a feel from the bench — I found it to be a completely even game,” Maurice said.

Bobrovsky, who made 17 saves on 19 shots, didn’t see much action early but made several key saves after the Lightning tied the game at 1 late in the first period.

“Well, it is what it is,” Bobrovsky said. “You try to stay focused and read the game and be in the game. It was a tight game. Not much room there for both teams. So, there was good competition.”

Down the stretch, there weren’t many scoring chances, as both teams played well in front of their goaltender.

“They both made two or three really important saves, and the guys in front of both goalies worked hard to keep it tight,” Maurice said, “so there wasn’t a lot going on.”

One of Bobrovsky’s biggest saves came in the final minutes, while the Panthers protected a one-goal lead after the Lightning had pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker. During the ensuing 6-on-5, Bobrovsky went across the crease to rob Steven Stamkos’ one-timer attempt from the left circle with a pad save.

“I just tried to push there and get as much body as possible,” Bobrovsky said.

Moments later, Tkachuk got the puck at center ice and scored into an empty net to give Florida a 3-1 lead.

