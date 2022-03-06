Panthers ‘believed to be in the mix’ for QB Mitchell Trubisky

Since the Carolina Panthers haven’t been able to grow a franchise quarterback of their own, they’ve reverted to the “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” approach. Unfortunately, that has yet to work for head coach Matt Rhule seeing as though the trash has yet to make that transformation.

After striking out with Teddy Bridgewater and, in particular, Sam Darnold—the Panthers may be looking to try again with someone else’s quarterback. This time, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, it could be Mitchell Trubisky.

“Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal,” the report notes. “That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It’s real.”

Trubisky’s first NFL stop didn’t pan out as hoped. The 2017 second overall pick out of the University of North Carolina, even despite being the first ever Nickelodeon Valuable Player, saw his stint with the Chicago Bears end after four largely underwhelming campaigns.

When the Bears did not follow through on his fifth-year option, Trubisky signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills—where he’d back up Josh Allen for the 2021 season. Seemingly, his year’s worth of experience learning under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll—who is now the head coach of the New York Giants—has piqued the interest of a few front offices.

“His career reset in Buffalo went very well, and teams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year,” the report adds. “A Trubisky pairing with a first-round quarterback such as Malik Willis wouldn’t shock a few teams.”

The Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, Giants and Broncos were all listed as teams that are “believed to be in the mix” for the 27-year-old passer.

Related

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'loves and wants' QB Kenny Pickett Panthers considered a 'long shot' by NFL.com to draft QB Malik Willis

List