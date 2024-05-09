Can pair of Panthers Day 3 picks compete for starting jobs in 2024?

Did the Carolina Panthers dig up a couple of instant gems in the 2024 NFL draft?

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter recently listed 15 Day 3 selections who he believes have a chance to compete for starting jobs in their rookie seasons. Included in the bunch are two Panthers—starting with tight end and 101st overall pick Ja’Tavion Sanders:

The Panthers selected Sanders with the first pick of Day 3 to provide juice to a solid but unspectacular tight end group. Coaches should be setting up the smooth mover on seam routes and in the red zone, making him a favorite target for Bryce Young by the middle of his second season running the show.

Carolina hasn’t seen much production out of the tight end position in quite some time. Over the past three seasons, all Panthers tight ends have combined for 1,530 yards and eight touchdowns on 154 receptions.

Sanders, in his last two seasons at the University of Texas, totaled 99 catches for 1,295 yards and seven scores.

Reuter then writes of cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, the team’s fifth-rounder:

Former Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson will likely take over the starting spot vacated by Donte Jackson, who was traded to Pittsburgh for receiver Diontae Johnson. As for the other top CBs on the roster, Jaycee Horn has struggled to stay healthy during his three-year career and Troy Hill will turn 33 years old before the start of the season, so Smith-Wade could get opportunities at nickel or outside. He lasted into the fifth round because he lacks ideal size and speed, but he’s a competitor who can stick to receivers downfield.

Per Reuter, only 10 of 2023’s 157 Day 3 selections started at least eight games this past season. And that number was only slightly better in 2022, with 16 of 158 picks getting about half of their team’s regular-season nods.

But with general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales hoping to inspire some competition, Sanders and Smith-Wade could be two of the lucky few in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire