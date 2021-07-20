Pair of former Packers RBs try out with New York Giants

The New York Giants took a closer look at a pair of former Green Bay Packers running backs on Tuesday.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Giants hosted a tryout for running back and returner Tyler Ervin and running back Mike Weber, who were both with the Packers during the 2020 season.

Ervin is an unrestricted free agent after playing in 12 games with the Packers over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. While in Green Bay, Ervin gained 172 total yards on 27 total offensive touches, operating mostly as the gadget weapon in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, and he also returned 16 kickoffs and 16 punts. The team did not pursue re-signing him this offseason and later drafted Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 draft, likely providing a suitable replacement on offense and special teams.

Weber was released by the Packers earlier this offseason. He spent the final two months of the 2020 regular season on the Packers practice squad. The team felt comfortable with Kylin Hill, Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor competing to be the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

