Paige VanZant to fight fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has her gloved boxing debut set against a fellow OnlyFans creator.

VanZant will take on Elle Brooke, the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion. It’s unclear if the bout will be professional or exhibition, but it’ll headline Misfits 15 on May 25 at NRG Arena in Houston.

The bout initially leaked on a DAZN broadcast during Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight week, but the promotion officially announced the matchup Friday on social media.

The bout will mark VanZant’s first combat sports competition since a July 2021 loss to Rachael Ostovich. The loss was VanZant’s second in as many BKFC outings. She was booked for a third BKFC on two separate occasions in 2022, but withdrew from both. Over the near-three years since the Ostovich bout, VanZant has largely focused on her OnlyFans page.

Brooke, 26, took a reverse rout to VanZant. Initially an adult film star and OnlyFans content creator, Brooke entered the world of influencer boxing. She’s 4-1 since her debut in July 2022.

