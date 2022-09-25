Packers WR Randall Cobb (illness) likely to play vs. Buccaneers

Despite missing all week with an illness, Green Bay Packers slot receiver Randall Cobb is “likely” to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cobb was a non-participant at practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but the Packers listed him as questionable to play.

If available, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would have two of their three preferred starters at receiver against the Buccaneers in Cobb and Allen Lazard, who didn’t receive a designation on Friday’s final injury report and will play. Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Cobb, who turned 32 last month, has five catches for 51 yards on six targets while playing 57 snaps through two games in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cobb has played 47 snaps in the slot, eight out wide and one in the backfield. He’s averaging 1.3 yards per route run with an average depth of target of 13.0 yards.

It’s possible Cobb could have a limited role against the Buccaneers given he’s coming off an illness and missed the entire week of practice, but his presence should be important for an in-progress passing game that needs to play on time and avoid negative plays versus a top defense.

Per Schefter, rookie receiver Christian Watson is not expected to play Sunday.

Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff in Tampa Bay, or around 2:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire