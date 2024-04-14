Packers visit Special Olympics event, donate $250k

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s not everyday that you get to hang out with the Green Bay Packers.

But hundreds of Special Olympics athletes got to experience just that on Saturday. Current and former Packers players paid a visit to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh while the university hosted Special Olympics Wisconsin’s spring games.

Ashwaubenon softball dominates De Pere in FRCC showdown

“Nothing but smiles and hugs and joy and peace,” said former Packers running back Alex Green.

The stop is part of the Packers annual tailgate tour. Current players Elgton Jenkins, Kenny Clark and Rasheed Walker and alumni players Bryan Bulaga, Mike Daniels and Alex Green all stopped by the Special Olympics Wisconsin event.

The players took hundreds of pictures with the Special Olympics athletes, signed autographs, and even shot some hoops. On Saturday, the Special Olympics athletes were competing in basketball and swimming.

Could your tax refund be bigger? Don’t forget about these credits, the IRS says

“Through all the adversity that they face they still come out and find a way to have fun and have a smile on their face,” said Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

It was sports in its purest form where fun and joy is at the heart of everything that goes on there.

“We have a good time that everybody enjoys and after the games we have a big dance and we just dance away,” said Special Olympics athlete Molly Teitgen.

Hometown Heroes: Coast Guard Veteran Cliff Beaupre of Manitowoc

“Just seeing the camaraderie, the brotherhood, everybody is showing love to each other,” said Green. “I just feels good to be part of that environment.”

As the Packers visit came to an end, one more moment of pure joy. The Packers surprising Special Olympics Wisconsin with a $250,000 check which will go towards their sports programming.

“There’s heroes in everybody, everybody has that special thing that makes them great and I think that it’s displayed today,” said Green.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.