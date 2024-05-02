Packers give out uniform numbers to Day 3 picks in 2024 draft

The Green Bay Packers handed out uniform numbers to their six Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

To recap: First-round pick Jordan Morgan will wear No. 77, second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper will wear No. 56, second-round pick Javon Bullard will wear No. 20, third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd will wear No. 32 and third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper will wear No. 59.

Here are the Day 3 picks:

DB Evan Williams: No. 33

Aaron Jones’ old number didn’t stay vacant for long. Williams wore No. 32 at Fresno State and No. 33 at Oregon.

OL Jacob Monk: No. 62

The last two players to wear No. 62? Lucas Patrick and Evan Dietrich-Smith. Monk is likely to play center in Green Bay.

S Kitan Oladapo: No. 27

Patrick Taylor, who is now in San Francisco, wore No. 27 from 2020 to 2023. Eddie Lacy and Terrell Buckley are the most well-known former players to wear the number. Others include 2017 second-round pick Josh Jones, 2006 fourth-round pick Will Blackmon and Anthony Smith, a Super Bowl winner in 2010. Oladapo wore No. 28, but A.J. Dillon retained the number.

OL Travis Glover: No. 79

His collegiate No. 52 is currently in use (Rashan Gary). The last player to wear No. 79 in a game for the Packers was Dennis Kelly.

QB Michael Pratt: No. 17

A little surprising, knowing kicker Anders Carlson already wears No. 17. Obviously, Davante Adams is the best player in team history to wear the number. Former quarterback David Whitehurst also wore No. 17. So did Hall of Famer Ceil Isbell.

CB Kalen King: No. 34

King wore No. 4 at Penn State, but the Packers have No. 4 retired for Brett Favre. No. 24 isn’t available (Tyler Coyle), so King will start at No. 34, last worn by Jonathan Owens last season.

