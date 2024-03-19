Packers re-sign CB Robert Rochell

The Packers have re-signed cornerback Robert Rochell, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The team did not tender Rochell, a restricted free agent.

Rochell, 25, signed with the Packers off the Panthers' practice squad on Oct. 25. He played nine games, seeing action on 112 special teams snaps, though he didn't get on the field on defense.

Rochell made four tackles with Green Bay last season.

The Rams made him a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he played 28 games with five starts for them and totaled 23 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed.