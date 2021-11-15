Packers shut out Russell Wilson, Seahawks in Aaron Rodgers' return

GREEN BAY - With Aaron Rodgers looking rusty after missing a game due to COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers' defense stepped up and shut down Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense in a 17-0 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Wilson, who also made his return to action from finger surgery was shut out for the first time in his 10-year career.

The Packers may have lost some key players, though, as running back Aaron Jones (knee) and edge rushers Rashan Gary (elbow) and Whitney Mercilus (biceps) left the game with injuries.

Running back AJ Dillon had a big game, scoring two touchdowns, and the defense intercepted Wilson twice (both in the end zone).

The Packers improved to 8-2 and became the current top seed in the NFC after Arizona's loss to Carolina. The Seahawks fell to 3-6.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Green Bay Packers shut out Seattle Seahawks in Aaron Rodgers' return