Packers to pass on re-signing punter Corey Bojorquez

The Green Bay Packers will need a new punter under first-year special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers will not re-sign Corey Bojorquez, who handled punting duties in Green Bay last season after being acquired by the Packers via trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

The issue on a reunion is money, per Huber. The Packers lack the cap space required to make a competitive offer for a veteran punter.

Instead of using precious cap space on a punter that ended up finishing 17th in punting grade at Pro Football Focus and 24th in net punting average, the Packers will move on and find a cheaper option.

While Bojorquez flashed a big leg early in the season, he faded once the weather turned cold, and his coverage units often let him down on poorly-placed punts. He also struggled as a holder at times, compounding the special teams problems.

The Packers are paying Bisaccia to help fix the coverage problems, which should help the next punter. And Bisaccia will likely have a say on who the next punter is in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

The Packers swapped late-round picks with the Rams in the 2023 draft to get Bojorquez last summer.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will have to look for a cheap option in free agency or use a draft pick next month on a punter. The team does have three seventh-round picks and six total picks on Day 3.

