Packers will let Jaire Alexander’s shoulder heal before making determination on surgery

The Green Bay Packers are leaving the door open for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander returning at some point this season.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the plan as of now is to let Alexander’s shoulder injury heal before making a determination on whether or not surgery is required.

“We’ve got better clarity with that. It’s just one of those things that we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination,” LaFleur said Friday. “We’re hopeful that it’ll heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

LaFleur confirmed Alexander would be out on Sunday against the Bengals.

Regardless of the timing, surgery on the shoulder injury would be season-ending. The Packers are hoping the time off will allow Alexander’s shoulder to heal enough to avoid surgery and play again in 2021.

Alexander was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020. He was injured while trying to make a tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Haris on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers acquired Rasul Douglas to provide depth at cornerback this week. Eric Stokes, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan are the expected starters with Alexander out.

List