Packers hosting Kentucky RB Ray Davis on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Kentucky running back Ray Davis on an official top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft.

Per Brugler, Davis will also visit the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He is in Green Bay on Monday for the visit.

A transfer from Vanderbilt and Temple, Davis produced 3,626 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 94 catches, 762 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, 4,388 total yards and 41 total touchdowns over 44 combined games with the three schools. Davis rushed for over 1,000 yards in his only season at Kentucky and actually had over 1,000 rushing yards at all three schools he attended.

Davis (5-8, 211) was an All-SEC pick after rushing for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns and scoring a school record 21 total touchdowns in 2023. He had 280 rushing yards and four scores during a game against Florida. Davis averaged 5.7 yards per rush, caught 32 passes and earned an elite rushing grade from Pro Football Focus last season. He forced 57 missed tackles and averaged almost 3.9 yards after first contact.

At the combine, Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, hit 35″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-11 in the broad jump and finished the short shuttle in 4.51 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 5.41 out of 10.0.

Davis participated during the Senior Bowl.

The Packers swapped Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs and re-signed A.J. Dillon, but investing in the running back position is still a likely priority in the 2024 draft. Davis is PFF’s No. 102 overall prospect, so it’s possible he could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 option for the Packers.

