Packers hosted Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Robinson (6-3, 302) was a starter each of the last three seasons and ended up starting 33 total games at right guard at Texas A&M. He was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2023.

At the combine, Robinson hit 26.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 9-3 in the broad jump. At his pro day, Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds and finished the short shuttle in 4.75 seconds and the three cone drill in 7.75 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.19 out of 10.0.

Robinson, who turns 23 in May, participated at the Senior Bowl.

The Packers could see Robinson as a developmental player for the interior of the offensive line, an area that needs reinforcement during the 2024 draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Robinson with a fourth- to fifth-round grade.

