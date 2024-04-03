Packers to host top 30 pre-draft visit with Nebraska DB Omar Brown

The Green Bay Packers will host Nebraska defensive back Omar Brown on an official top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, per Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV 5 in Minneapolis.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Brown, a Minneapolis native, spent three seasons at Northern Iowa before transferring to Nebraska. He was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection while at Northern Iowa and a one-time All-Big Ten selection at Nebraska.

Brown has experience playing cornerback, safety and slot corner.

Over 52 career games and 37 starts, Brown produced 192 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, nine interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

In 2023, Brown allowed 35 catches on 59 targets and didn’t give up a touchdown pass in coverage, per PFF. He spent most of his time in the slot for Nebraska last season.

Brown (6-0, 205) wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, per Eric Galko of the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also had a 1.53-second 10-yard split and 6.97-second three-cone drill time.

.@HuskerFootball SAF Omar Brown was a notable NFL Combine snub despite a lot of interest from NFL clubs. Tested well at his Pro Day, including:

⏱️4.53 forty time at 205 pounds ⏱️1.53 ten-yard split (good for the 92nd % among safeties) ⏱️6.97 three-cone Brown is a sure… pic.twitter.com/ynK1XoEtCr — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 25, 2024

Brown is the No. 213 overall prospect on PFF’s big board.

The Packers have five picks on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft and could use one on a developmental safety prospect like Brown.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire