Packers’ Gold season-ticket holders get triple NFC North feature; what Gold, Green packages mean

If you're a Green Bay Packers Gold package season-ticket holder, you were probably pleasantly surprised when the Packers officially released their 2024 schedule Wednesday night.

Vikings, Lions and Bears? Oh, my!

The Gold package — historically former Milwaukee County Stadium ticket holders — includes games against all three of the Packers' NFC North opponents, including the January season finale against Chicago.

That might leave Green package ticket holders — historically Lambeau Field ticket holders — less happy, not seeing Chicago, Minnesota or Detroit this season. The Green ticket holders, though, do get games against the San Francisco 49ers and, on Thanksgiving night, against the Miami Dolphins among their six games.

Gold ticket holders typically get two games each season, but they get an extra one in 2024 since the Packers have nine home games instead of eight.

Here's a rundown of the whole Gold package-Green package situation:

Packers Gold package games on 2024 schedule

Packers Green package games on 2024 schedule

Why do the Packers have Green and Gold ticket packages?

The Packers used to play three regular-season games at Milwaukee County Stadium. When those games were moved to Lambeau Field in 1995, fans with Milwaukee season tickets received three games at Lambeau Field, one being an exhibition game. This year, those fans are getting an extra game because the Packers have nine home games this season.

Why do the Milwaukee-area ticket-holders get all three NFC North opponents?

Because the Packers predetermined that those fans would receive the second, fifth and ninth home games this season, regardless of the opponents in those games.

Will the Gold Package always get a third game when the Packers play nine games at Lambeau Field?

No, if there's a season with nine home games, the extra game will alternate between the two sets of ticket holders.

According to the Packers website: In the 2024 season, when the NFC has the "9-1" schedule, the Gold package receives the ninth home game at Lambeau Field, and the Green package receives the preseason game. In 2026, when the NFC has the "9-1" schedule again, it will be the Green package holders' turn to receive the ninth home game at Lambeau Field, and the Gold package will receive the preseason game. However, if the Packers are designated to host an international game in 2026, Green package holders will receive the ninth home game when the "9-1" schedule returns to the NFC in 2028.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers’ Gold package season-ticket holders get all NFC North games