Packers fail to convert a single third or fourth down during loss to Commanders

The Green Bay Packers’ flailing offense failed to convert a single third or fourth down during Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Packers were 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers failed to convert a third down over a full game for the first time since 1999.

The culprit is an easy one to find when scanning the failures: drops. On four of the seven opportunities on third or fourth down, a drop was involved.

– 1st quarter: 3rd-and-4: Aaron Rodgers incomplete to Allen Lazard (drop)

– 1st quarter: 3rd-and-13: Aaron Rodgers complete to Aaron Jones for 7 yards

– 2nd quarter: 3rd-and-25: Aaron Rodgers incomplete to Aaron Jones (drop)

– 2nd quarter: 3rd-and-11: Aaron Rodgers incomplete to Romeo Doubs (drop)

– 3rd quarter: 3rd-and-2: Aaron Rodgers incomplete to Romeo Doubs (drop)

– 4th quarter: 3rd-and-10: Aaron Rodgers complete to Amari Rodgers for 9 yards

– 4th quarter: 4th-and-1: Aaron Rodgers incomplete to Romeo Doubs (drop)

“We had a ton of drops,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Twice on the offense’s final touchdown drive, the Packers were bailed out on third down (3rd-and-3, 3rd-and-6) with penalties on the defense. On each play, Rodgers threw incomplete.

“We have to coach better, we have to play better, we have to execute better. It’s not good enough,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have lost three straight games to fall to 3-4 after seven games.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, and we have to better,” LaFleur said.

