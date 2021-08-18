Packers expected to release CB Stanford Samuels to make room for QB Jake Dolegala

The need for a fourth quarterback – and the requirement that all teams be at 85 players by Tuesday – requires the Green Bay Packers to make a roster move on Wednesday.

According to Bill Huber of SI.com, the corresponding roster move to signing quarterback Jake Dolegala will be releasing cornerback Stanford Samuels.

Dolegala was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. He will need to pass a physical before the signing becomes official. The Packers need the extra quarterback with Jordan Love nursing a shoulder injury.

Samuels is expected to be the odd man out. An undrafted free agent from Florida State, Samuels was a highly-regarded college free agent in 2020 and was entering his second season in Green Bay.

Samuels spent his rookie season on the practice squad but did play in two regular-season games as a practice squad roster elevation. He was on the field for 13 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

The Packers have a bit of a logjam at cornerback, especially after taking two corners in the 2021 draft, and nothing was simplified when the team swapped Josh Jackson for Isaac Yiadom on Tuesday.

Without Samuels, the Packers will nine cornerbacks on the roster, including Yiadom.

