Packers claim recently waived Vikings kicking prospect

The Green Bay Packers wasted no time putting in a claim for recently waived Minnesota Vikings kicking prospect Gabe Brkic.

It hasn’t even been a week since the former Oklahoma Sooner got the bad news from the Vikings.

There was hope that he would come in and potentially push kicker Greg Joseph for the starting job, but the veteran responded well to the challenge, while Brkic struggled in the spring practices. But it was obviously clear that he wasn’t a player anyone should have been closing the book on yet, either.

He routinely made tough kicks during his time at Oklahoma and was ranked No. 1 in most 50-plus yard kicks in the country.

#Packers claim K Gabe Brkic Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/VZZH5aMVS1 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 14, 2022

The Packers still have longtime kicker Mason Crosby on their roster, but given his struggles in 2021, Brkic is going to have a real opportunity to stick around on the team.

If he can shake the nerves and get back to the same kicker blasting home runs through the uprights in college, then perhaps there will be a surprise in store this summer.

Maybe, just maybe, Brkic could land the starting job.

