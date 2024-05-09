Packers claim DL Spencer Waege off waivers, cut DL Rodney Mathews

The Packers claimed defensive lineman Spencer Waege off waivers Thursday.

They waived defensive lineman Rodney Mathews in a corresponding move. Mathews signed April 30.

The 49ers waived Waege on Wednesday.

Waege originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2023. The 49ers waived him Aug. 27.

He signed to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 15, spending the rest of the season there.

Waege, 25, has never played a regular-season game.