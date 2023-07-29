Packers claim C James Empey off waivers from Titans

The Green Bay Packers claimed center James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Once he passes a physical and the transaction becomes official, Empey will take the 90-man roster spot vacated by Jonathan Garvin, who was waived on Friday.

In Empey, the Packers are getting a young player to help build the training camp depth at center.

Empey went undrafted out of BYU in 2022. He has spent time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Titans.

Empey (6-4, 303) started 41 games at the collegiate level.

In 2022, Empey appeared in three preseason games for the Cowboys and earned solid overall grades over 94 snaps. He was with the Dolphins during the regular season in 2022 but did not appear in a game.

