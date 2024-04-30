Packer tennis team falls to Cougars
Apr. 29—The Austin boys tennis team lost to Mankato East 6-1 in Paulson Courts Monday.
Gavin Matyas and Aaron Danielson scored the lone win for the Packers (2-8 overall) at No. 3 doubles.
Singles
No. 1 Madden Vanderwerf (ME) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 Quinn Kelly (ME) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 Guillaume Bibbee (ME) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Zach Asfaw (ME) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 Brady Clarke/Siale (Jace) Drescher-Tonga (ME) def. Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 Ibrahim Ibrahim/Vaughn Wernsing (ME) def. Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) 6-4, 6-0
No. 3 Gavin Matyas/Aaron Danielson (A) def. Michael Frutos Krueger/Sidney Shanafelt (ME) 7-5, 6-2