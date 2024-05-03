Pacers thrash Bucks to clinch NBA playoff series

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a dunk while Milwaukee's Malik Beasley looks on during the Pacers' series-clinching victory over the Bucks in game six of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series (Dylan Buell)

The Indiana Pacers powered into the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, thrashing the depleted Milwaukee Bucks 120-98 to win their Eastern Conference series 4-2.

Unable to close out the Bucks on Tuesday, the Pacers got their uptempo offense flowing again, relentlessly pulling away after trailing by seven in the opening minutes.

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton delivered a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists, but it was reserve guard Obi Toppin leading the Pacers scoring with a career playoff high 21 points.

T.J. McConnell added 20 points off the bench along with nine assists and four steals as the Pacers reserves contributed a whopping 50 points.

"I'm so proud of the perseverance," Haliburton said of Toppin and McConnell. "Obviously neither of them had a really good game last game -- none of us did. We just responded the right way."

Indiana led by 12 at halftime, and after the Bucks cut the deficit to seven on a Brook Lopez layup with 1:05 left in the third the Pacers authored an 11-0 scoring run and romped away in the final period.

Eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard returned from a two-game injury absence and led the Bucks with 28 points.

Lopez and Bobby Portis scored 20 points apiece, but with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined by the calf injury suffered late in the regular season the Bucks couldn't find an answer.

The Bucks, who won the title in 2021, lost in the first round for the second straight season after falling to Miami last year.

The Pacers hadn't won a playoff series since 2014, when they reached the Eastern Conference finals.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals Indiana will take on either the second-seeded New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers, who clashed later Thursday in Philadelphia with the Sixers trying to stave off elimination.

