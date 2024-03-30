Pacers hold Lakers to 90 points to clinch first winning season since 2019-20

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers engineered a dramatic turnaround from Sunday's loss in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers 109-90 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Pacers improved to 42-33, clinching a winning record for the first time since 2019-20 and maintaining sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers fell to 41-33 after five straight wins.

Here are four observations.

After giving up 150 in LA, Pacers win with defense

The Pacers left their 150-146 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday mostly bothered by the 43-16 free throw disparity. They actually made more field goals (59) than the Lakers (50) so it didn't feel as much like a defensive meltdown as a 150-point game usually would.

Still, they saw on film too many occasions when they made life easy on the Lakers and they still gave up 70 points in the paint.

Friday's game marked an almost complete turnaround on the defensive end as the Pacers held the Lakers 60 points below Sunday's score. The Lakers never scored more than 25 points in a quarter. They shot 35 of 85 from the floor (41.2%) and made just 5 of 29 3-pointers for just 0.91 points per possession.

Aaron Nesmith has drawn the primary assignment of guarding LeBron James in all three of the Pacers' games against the Lakers this year, including the In-Season Tournament final. Each time he's put forth a valiant effort to stop the NBA's all-time leading scorer and each time he's made progress with the assignment.

This time, Nesmith held James to 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting and he also made it difficult for James to get to the line. Last season, one of the biggest issues Nesmith had with taking on tough assignments was he would frequently get in foul trouble. On Friday, Nesmith didn't pick up his first foul until the 5:27 mark of the third quarter. He finished with just that one foul in 39:20.

Nesmith was also effective on the offensive end, making 5 of 11 shots, including 2 of 7 3s, for 12 points. He also grabbed four rebounds went on the floor to grab a particularly impressive loose ball to gain a possession and free throws for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam made the plays the Pacers needed

All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have both had more efficient nights than they had on Friday, but the Pacers got the production on both ends that they needed from their top players.

Haliburton wasn't lights out, but seems to have made it all the way out of his 3-point shooting slump. He finished 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range for 21 points. He also had eight assists, eight rebounds and two steals giving a solid defensive effort even in cases when he got switched onto LeBron James.

Siakam continues to be a go-to option in slow or physical games, of which this game qualified. Siakam scored 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting, and crucially, made 6 of 7 free throws. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists.

T.J. McConnell keeps scoring

Veteran backup point guard T.J. McConnell has reached the point that he's become one of the Pacers' most consistent scorers, and on Friday he was again one of the Pacers' top offensive options. He scored 11 first-half points to lead the Pacers, which got him into double figures for the ninth straight game. In the previous eight, he ranked fifth among all bench players in the NBA with 111 points.

Trying to score on the Lakers means dealing with a lot of size, but the 6-1 McConnell simply found a way with his usual mid-range pull-ups. He finished 7 of 11 from the floor with 16 points.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers hold LeBron James and Lakers to just 90 points