Pacers demolish Knicks to level play-off series

The Indiana Pacers demolished the injury-hit New York Knicks 121-89 to level their Eastern Conference play-off semi-final series at 2-2.

The Pacers dominated from the off and raced into a 20-point lead after the first quarter.

They continued to control the game as six different players scored double figures - Tyrese Haliburton the pick with 20 points.

The Knicks had led the best-of-seven series 2-0 before the Pacers halved the deficit with victory in game three.

And the resurgence continued on Sunday in Indianapolis. The teams return to New York for game five on Wednesday.

"We did our job," Haliburton said. "They did their job and won two at home, we did our job and won two at home. Game five is higher stakes."

Meanwhile the Atlanta Hawks will have the first pick in next month's 2024 NBA draft after coming out on top in the draft lottery on Sunday.

The lottery determines the draft order for the 14 teams that failed to make the play-offs.

The Washington Wizards will pick second followed by the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs won last year's lottery and picked Victor Wembanyama, who last week was named Rookie of the Year.