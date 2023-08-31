Pac-12 football title game predictions for 2023

The Utah Utes have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles and are going for a three-peat. However, a number of teams stand in the way, with Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, and USC ready to cause problems.

The Pac-12 College Wire team put together a series of preictions, and one of them was for the Pac-12 title game this December in Las Vegas. Zachary Neel and Don Smalley of Ducks Wire, Matt Zemek and Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire, and Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire all gave their predictions.

Here is how each of them voted for the Pac-12 title game in what appears to be the final year of the conference.

ZACHARY NEEL: OREGON OVER USC

The return of Bo Nix has Ducks fans happy, and Nix receiving Heisman Trophy buzz surely helps.

DON SMALLEY: USC OVER OREGON

The other Ducks Wire contributor has the same Pac-12 title game, but Smalley has the Trojans beating the Ducks despite USC losing to Oregon in the regular season.

JACK CARLOUGH: USC OVER WASHINGTON

Kalen DeBoer did magical things in his first year with the Huskies, and Michael Penix returning has them as trendy picks. Carlough has the Trojans beating Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

MATT WADLEIGH: USC OVER WASHINGTON

USC getting to the Pac-12 title game is a popular pick, but choosing between Oregon and Washington is incredibly difficult. Nonetheless, the Trojans get the victory this time around.

MATT ZEMEK: USC OVER WASHINGTON

Do you sense the common theme? Four out of the five picked USC to win the Pac-12 title, and five picked the Trojans to make it to the game in Las Vegas.

