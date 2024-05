OZARK, Ala (WDHN) — Ozark City Schools has a new head Boys Basketball Coach.

Ozark City Schools announced that Coach Jermeike Cliatt would be taking over the progam at Carroll High Schoolzark Monday morning.

According to OCS, Cliatt comes from a basketball and coaching background.

