Outfielder Kevin Pillar signs with Angels after Mike Trout tears meniscus

The Los Angeles Angeles announced they signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The White Sox designated Pillar for assignment last week after the team called up outfielder Tommy Pham before their series against the Rays. He elected free agency and was signed to the Angels after news broke that All-Star outfielder Mike Trout would be needing knee surgery for a torn meniscus.

Pillar appeared in 17 games for the White Sox in 2024 and slashed .160/.290/.360 with one home run and eight strikeouts.

