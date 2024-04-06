OU women's gymnastics team wins Ann Arbor Regional, advances to NCAA Championships

For the 20th consecutive time, OU women’s gymnastics is in the NCAA Championships.

The Sooners posted a 198.400 on Saturday in the Ann Arbor (Michigan) Regional final to take their 14th consecutive regional and advance.

OU will be joined at the NCAAs by Alabama, who posted a 197.575 to advance as the second-place finisher.

The Sooners’ 198.400 is their second-highest team score in regionals. It was a jump from the 198.050 OU posted two days earlier in their regional opener.

OU got off to a hot start, with a 49.800 on the balance beam to tie a program record.

It was the third time this season the Sooners posted a 49.800 in the event.

Fort Worth, 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚! pic.twitter.com/uqQVFyBYbh — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 6, 2024

Audrey Davis started OU out with a 9.95, followed by a 9.925 from Ava Siegfeldt, a 9.95 from Jordan Bowers and a 9.95 from Faith Torrez. Katherine LeVasseur tied her career with a 9.975 before Ragan Smith also narrowly missed perfection with another 9.975.

The Sooners moved to the floor, where they tied their best regional score with a 49.675, highlighted by a 9.95 from Smith and a 9.975 from Bowers in the anchor slot.

Hannah Scheible had the best vault score of the night, posting a 9.925.

Davis and Bowers finished the night on a strong note on the uneven bars, with Davis posting a 9.95 and Bowers a 9.925 to secure the win.

OU will be the top seed at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth beginning April 18.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide advance to take on the two teams from the Gainesville (Florida) Regional in one of two semifinals.

The top two teams from that matchup will advance to the April 20 finals.

