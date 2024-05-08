OU softball leads All-Big 12 selections with nine; OSU's Lexi Kilfoyl named top pitcher

Despite finishing in a disappointing second place, OU softball nabbed a conference-leading nine All-Big 12 honors, while Oklahoma State's Lexi Kilfoyl was named Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Kilfoyl leads the Big 12 with a 1.11 ERA and is the Cowgirls' third Pitcher of the Year winner in the last four seasons. Her .172 opponent batting average ranks second in the conference.

Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito, Kelly Maxwell and Kinzie Hansen represented the Sooners on the All-Big 12 first team. Rylie Boone, Alynah Torres, Kierston Deal and Ella Parker were named to the second team.

Three OSU players made up the first team including Kilfoyl, Karli Godwin and Caroline Wang. Ivy Rosenberry was named to the second team.

OU catcher Kinzie Hansen took home the Defensive Player of the Year award. Hansen committed just three errors over 214 innings, including none during conference play, and allowed only 14 wild pitches.

OU's Parker and Kasidi Pickering, along with OSU's Godwin and Rosie Davis were named to the freshman team.

The regular-season conference champion Texas boasted the Player of the Year Reese Atwood, Freshman of the Year Teagan Kavan and Coach of the Year Mike White.

The Big 12 softball tournament begins Wednesday afternoon at Devon Park in OKC.

Here is a list of the All-Big 12 honorees:

Who were the All-Big 12 award winners?

Player of the Year: Reese Atwood, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State

Defensive Player of the Year: Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Teagan Kavan, Texas

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Texas

Who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team?

Shaylon Govan, Baylor, INF

Ailana Agbayani, BYU, SS/P

Huntyr Ava, BYU, 1B

Sarah Willis, UCF, P/OF

Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma, UTL

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma, OF

Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma, C

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma, INF

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma, P

Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State, INF

Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State, P

Caroline Wang, Oklahoma State, C

Reese Atwood, Texas, C/1B

Citlaly Gutierrez, Texas, P

Teagan Kavan, Texas, P

Ashton Maloney, Texas, OF

Mia Scott, Texas, UTL

Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech, C, OF

Who was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team?

Aliyah Binford, Baylor, P/INF

Emily Hott, Baylor, UTL

Shannon Doherty, UCF, 1B

Chloe Evans, UCF, OF

Turiya Coleman, Houston, C, UTL

Angelina Allen, Iowa State, OF

Lyric Moore, Kansas, C/UTL

Rylie Boone, Oklahoma, OF

Kierston Deal, Oklahoma, P

Ella Parker, Oklahoma, UTL

Alynah Torres, Oklahoma, UTL

Ivy Rosenberry, Oklahoma State, P

Kayden Henry, Texas, OF

Viviana Martinez, Texas, SS/2B

Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF

Abbie Orrick, Texas Tech, INF

Riley Love, Texas Tech, INF

Arriana Villa, Texas Tech, UTL

Who was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team?

Sierra Humphreys, UCF

Samantha Rey, UCF

Bethany Aguilar, Houston

Ella Parker, Oklahoma

Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma

Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State

Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State

Kayden Henry, Texas, OF

Teagan Kavan, Texas, P

Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF

Logan Halleman, Texas Tech, OF

Raegan Jennings, Texas Tech, INF

