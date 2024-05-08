Advertisement

OU softball leads All-Big 12 selections with nine; OSU's Lexi Kilfoyl named top pitcher

colton sulley, the oklahoman
Despite finishing in a disappointing second place, OU softball nabbed a conference-leading nine All-Big 12 honors, while Oklahoma State's Lexi Kilfoyl was named Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Kilfoyl leads the Big 12 with a 1.11 ERA and is the Cowgirls' third Pitcher of the Year winner in the last four seasons. Her .172 opponent batting average ranks second in the conference.

Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito, Kelly Maxwell and Kinzie Hansen represented the Sooners on the All-Big 12 first team. Rylie Boone, Alynah Torres, Kierston Deal and Ella Parker were named to the second team.

Three OSU players made up the first team including Kilfoyl, Karli Godwin and Caroline Wang. Ivy Rosenberry was named to the second team.

OU catcher Kinzie Hansen took home the Defensive Player of the Year award. Hansen committed just three errors over 214 innings, including none during conference play, and allowed only 14 wild pitches.

OU's Parker and Kasidi Pickering, along with OSU's Godwin and Rosie Davis were named to the freshman team.

The regular-season conference champion Texas boasted the Player of the Year Reese Atwood, Freshman of the Year Teagan Kavan and Coach of the Year Mike White.

The Big 12 softball tournament begins Wednesday afternoon at Devon Park in OKC.

Here is a list of the All-Big 12 honorees:

Who were the All-Big 12 award winners?

  • Player of the Year: Reese Atwood, Texas

  • Pitcher of the Year: Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State

  • Defensive Player of the Year: Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma

  • Freshman of the Year: Teagan Kavan, Texas

  • Coach of the Year: Mike White, Texas

Who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team?

  • Shaylon Govan, Baylor, INF

  • Ailana Agbayani, BYU, SS/P

  • Huntyr Ava, BYU, 1B

  • Sarah Willis, UCF, P/OF

  • Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma, UTL

  • Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma, OF

  • Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma, C

  • Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma, INF

  • Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma, P

  • Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State, INF

  • Lexi Kilfoyl, Oklahoma State, P

  • Caroline Wang, Oklahoma State, C

  • Reese Atwood, Texas, C/1B

  • Citlaly Gutierrez, Texas, P

  • Teagan Kavan, Texas, P

  • Ashton Maloney, Texas, OF

  • Mia Scott, Texas, UTL

  • Kailey Wyckoff, Texas Tech, C, OF

Who was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team?

  • Aliyah Binford, Baylor, P/INF

  • Emily Hott, Baylor, UTL

  • Shannon Doherty, UCF, 1B

  • Chloe Evans, UCF, OF

  • Turiya Coleman, Houston, C, UTL

  • Angelina Allen, Iowa State, OF

  • Lyric Moore, Kansas, C/UTL

  • Rylie Boone, Oklahoma, OF

  • Kierston Deal, Oklahoma, P

  • Ella Parker, Oklahoma, UTL

  • Alynah Torres, Oklahoma, UTL

  • Ivy Rosenberry, Oklahoma State, P

  • Kayden Henry, Texas, OF

  • Viviana Martinez, Texas, SS/2B

  • Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF

  • Abbie Orrick, Texas Tech, INF

  • Riley Love, Texas Tech, INF

  • Arriana Villa, Texas Tech, UTL

Who was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team?

  • Sierra Humphreys, UCF

  • Samantha Rey, UCF

  • Bethany Aguilar, Houston

  • Ella Parker, Oklahoma

  • Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma

  • Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State

  • Karli Godwin, Oklahoma State

  • Kayden Henry, Texas, OF

  • Teagan Kavan, Texas, P

  • Katie Stewart, Texas, C/IF

  • Logan Halleman, Texas Tech, OF

  • Raegan Jennings, Texas Tech, INF

