OU football transfer Dillon Gabriel commits to Oregon

NORMAN — OU transfer Dillon Gabriel announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday.

The redshirt senior spent two seasons as the Sooners' starting quarterback before he entered the transfer portal on Monday. He threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns this season while also running for career highs of 373 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gabriel fills a void for Oregon, which is set to lose Bo Nix this offseason. Nix, a Heisman finalist, has thrown for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns in what marks his final season of eligibility.

Oregon's only Heisman winner is quarterback Marcus Mariota (2014), who also became the first Hawaiian-born player to win the award. Gabriel, who is from Mililani, Hawaii, could try to follow in his footsteps.

Meanwhile, OU must turn to freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold. The former five-star prospect threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in five game appearances this season, and he's viewed by many as the future face of the program.

That future begins on Dec. 28 when OU faces Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

