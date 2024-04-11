OU football recruiting: Four-star DE Trent Wilson commits to Sooners' 2025 class

OU football picked up its second major 2025 commit of the day Wednesday afternoon with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson of Dr. Henry Wise High in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Wilson’s commitment was reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Wilson (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) is the No. 18 defensive lineman in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 144 player in the class overall.

He chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

Earlier Wednesday, cornerback Maliek Hawkins committed to the Sooners.

Wilson is the second defensive lineman committed to the Sooners in the class, joining Lee’s Summit (Missouri) North’s Ka’Mori Moore.

