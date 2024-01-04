OU basketball: Five things to know about the Sooners going into Big 12 play

NORMAN — After surging through much of the non-conference schedule, OU men’s basketball prepares to begin its final go through Big 12 play when the Sooners host Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners come into the game on a two-game winning streak after dropping their first game of the season Dec. 20 against North Carolina.

Here’s a look at five things to know about Porter Moser’s team as conference play begins:

Non-conference wins pile up

Coach Porter Moser and the Sooners come into Big 12 play 12-1 and ranked No. 11.

It’s OU’s most wins heading into conference play since the 2008-09 team went 14-1 before Big 12 play began.

The Sooners are looking for their first winning record in Big 12 play since the 2020-21 team went 9-8. They haven’t won 10 or more conference games since the 2016 Final Four squad was 12-6.

With an expanded Big 12 this season, the schedule could play a significant factor in how conference play unfolds.

While the Sooners play No. 2 Kansas and No. 20 Texas twice, they only play the three other currently ranked Big 12 teams — No. 3 Houston, No. 12 BYU and No. 18 Baylor — just once. The BYU and Houston games are in Norman.

Otega Oweh takes significant step forward

After averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.2 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field as a freshman last season, Otega Oweh has taken off so far as a sophomore.

Through 13 games, the New Jersey product is averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 assists and shooting 64.7% from the field.

Oweh isn’t taking a ton of 3-pointers, averaging 1.4 attempts per game, but is picking his spots well, shooting 72.2% from beyond the arc after attempting just four all of last season.

Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) looks to pass past Central Arkansas guard Ibbe Klintman (10) in the first half during an NCAA game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Central Arknasaw Bears at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

Transfers paying off

After last season’s disappointing 15-17 finish, Porter Moser remade his roster with transfers.

He brought in Javian McCollum from Siena, John Hugley IV from Pitt, Jalon Moore from Georgia Tech, Le’tre Darthard from Utah Valley, and Rivaldo Soares from Oregon.

All have been significant role players for the Sooners so far, averaging at least 18 minutes and 6.5 points each.

But though all have been effective, McCollum has been at a different level.

He’s teamed with Milos Uzan to give the Sooners a difficult-for-defenses-to-manage point guard tandem.

McCollum is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

OU guard Javian McCollum (2) lays up the ball in the first half against Central Arkansas on Dec. 28 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Sam Godwin the unsung hero

Look at OU’s stats and not much jumps off the page about former walk-on Sam Godwin.

He’s shooting 70.8% from the field but only attempting four shots per game. He’s leading the Sooners in rebounding but only has 5.9 per game with a team that spreads the ball around off the glass.

But there’s a reason that Arkansas coach Eric Musselman gushed about Godwin after the Sooners beat Arkansas 79-70 on Dec. 9.

“He’s one of the best in college basketball at going vertical,” Musselman said. “He’s one of the best players at not needing the ball in his hands to affect the game. … He’s phenomenal at what he does and what he gives them.”

Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) waits for the ball to be passed to him in the first half during an NCAA game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Central Arkansas Bears at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

Sooners’ defense locks things down

OU enters conference play with one of the top defenses in the country.

The Sooners are holding opponents to just 63.2 points per game and 38.6% shooting, both good for top 25 nationally.

Godwin has averaged 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, helping OU into the top 10 in defensive rebounds allowed at just 20.8 per game.

While shooting can vary widely, the Sooners’ emphasis on defense and rebounding figures to help OU break its NCAA Tournament drought and return for the first time since Porter Moser took over for Lon Kruger.

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

TIPOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (ESPN+)

