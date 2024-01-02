Big 12's miserable College Football Playoff record worsens after Texas loss

Big 12 football as we know it is no longer, and the four-team College Football Playoff era is breathing its last. Conferences are shifting and the playoff is expanding.

No Power Five conference fared worse in the four-team playoff than the Big 12, accentuated by Texas’ 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Here are the College Football Playoff records by Power conference since the format’s inception in 2014:

College Football Playoff record by conference

SEC: 16-6

ACC: 6-6

Big Ten: 4-7

Pac-12: 2-2

Big 12: 1-6

TCU’s win against Michigan in the semifinal last season was the conference’s lone victory. OU went 0-4 in CFP games and Texas just lost in its first appearance. By the way, I’m not counting Cincinnati’s CFP appearance since it came before the Bearcats joined the Big 12.

Not only does the Big 12 have the worst record in the College Football Playoff, but the Big 12 and the ACC are the only Power Five conferences that only had one team (TCU, 1-1 and Clemson, 6-4) win a playoff game.

In the SEC, Alabama went 9-5 in the playoffs, Georgia (5-1) and LSU (2-0). Ohio State (3-4) and Michigan (1-2) got wins for the Big Ten. The Pac-12, despite having the fewest appearances, is 2-2 after Washington’s win. Oregon won a semifinal game in 2015.

The Big 12 is losing its two premier programs in OU and Texas, but if conference commissioner Brett Yormark wants to spin things positively, the Big 12’s only playoff winner remains in the conference.

